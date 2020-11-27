Crybaby-in-Chief Donald Trump got into the spirit of Thanksgiving just as you’d expect – with gratitude over other people’s misfortunes, including Fox News and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, animosity for Blacks and whining all the way.

Wahhhh!

Will go down much further. Weekend daytime even worse, dead. They still don’t get it. Fantastic alternatives! The late/great Roger Ailes is seriously missed, but I still won LEGAL VOTES by a lot!!! https://t.co/rm0ygRnW3S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

This is what Trump is thankful for:

Even on Thanksgiving, Trump can’t stop hating America.

Somebody needs a wah-mbulance!

Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Apparently, Trump will try to satisfy his insatiable need for attention on Saturday in Georgia, ostensibly campaigning for the two Republican Senate candidates there. But I’ll bet he spends a lot more time talking about himself than them.

No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday! https://t.co/1ziqFq9S6O — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)