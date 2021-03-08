Donald Trump was apparently so triggered by Karl Rove’s editorials criticizing him and his CPAC speech that he issued a press release whining about Rove and telling Fox to “get rid of” him.

Since he can’t tweet, Trump sent out a press release last week from his Save America PAC, saying, “Karl Rove has been losing for years, except for himself. He’s a RINO of the highest order, who came to the Oval Office lobbying for 5G for him and a group.” Trump also called Rove “a pompous fool with bad advice” and said he “always has an agenda.”

The two-page meltdown continued, “Karl would be so much more at home at the disastrous Lincoln Project. I heard they have numerous openings! … Karl Rove is all talk and no action!”

Trump concluded with:

“Fox should get rid of Karl Rove and his ridiculous ‘whiteboard’ as soon as possible!”

Mediaite explains what probably set off that tirade:

Trump’s screed was apparently prompted by several of Rove’s recent Wall Street Journal op-eds. Last month, the former Bush campaign strategist dismissed the former president’s “smears” as ineffective against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Then on Wednesday, Rove poured cold water on the response to Trump’s speech at last weekend’s CPAC in another Journal piece, in which he noted that only 55% of the event’s attendees wanted him to be the 2024 nominee in a straw poll.

Rove has previously blasted Trump on Fox. In December, when Trump was refusing to admit he had lost the election, Rove said on Fox News Sunday, Americans “don't like sore losers and he is on the edge of looking like a sore loser and probably will look like it after Jan. 6th."

In November, 2017, Rove ripped Trump’s “unseemly” and “dangerous” threats to prosecute Hillary Clinton.

You can watch Rove’s “sore loser” comments below, from the December 13, 2020 Fox News Sunday, via Raw Story.