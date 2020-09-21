Donald Trump couldn’t have made it clearer that his praise for the recently-deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was some kind of scripted political calculation. "She actually voted for me in a very important case," he said, thus revealing what he really cares about.

During his 40+ minutes schmooze fest on Fox & Friends this morning, Trump called Ginsburg “a legend.” He added, “she represented something different than you or I or somebody else may really agree with or like frankly.” He also called her “highly respected.”

Then, he made it all about himself. “She actually voted for me in a very important case and was shocked if you want to know the truth because we lost a couple of conservative votes and she actually made it possible to get this approved, which was rather amazing,” he said. “She did vote for me in a case that was a very important case.”

Trump also showed how little regard he has for the Supreme Court by suggesting that completely unqualified sycophant and cohost Ainsley Earhardt would make a great pick.

TRUMP: How about you, Ainsley? I can nominate you, you know. You don’t have to be a lawyer, you don’t have to be a judge. … She would sail through like nothing. That would probably be a good idea.

Later, when Trump said Ginsburg's replacement, “should be voted on, and done before the election,” Kilmeade said, "Right."

In our last post, we noted how Trump smeared Ginsburg’s dying wish as a hoax. You can watch him dis her position below, from the September 21, 2020 Fox & Friends.