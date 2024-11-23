Donald Trump has chosen Fox contributors Dr. Janette Nesheiwat and Dr. Marty Makary to join his administration.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat has been chosen as surgeon general. Contributor Dr. Marty Makary has been chosen to head the Food and Drug administration.

Nesehiewat is at least relatively qualified and she’s somewhat supportive of vaccines. But perhaps her most important qualification to the narcissist in chief-elect is that she “has expressed frequent support for Trump, sharing photos of them together on her social media pages,” as per ABC News. She also knows how to cash in. She promotes dietary supplements on her website, Politico notes.

Makary is far more problematic. Besides being utterly unqualified for the job, as MSNBC’s Dr. Vin Gupta explains below, Makary is an anti-masker who wanted more emphasis on “herd immunity” against COVID-19, meaning that “mass infections would quickly lead to population-level protection,” ABC News reported. You can read that as “mass deaths will eventually protect the rest of us.”

We have already reported on Fox hosts Pete Hegseth (defense secretary) and Sean Duffy (transportation secretary) as two Trump cabinet picks who are also completely unqualified to run those very important departments.

You can watch Dr. Vin Gupta explain why Makary is such a terrible pick below, from MSNBC’s November 22, 2024 Alex Wagner Tonight.

PLEASE NOTE: We are no longer publishing on Twitter. You can catch NewsHounds’ and Ellen's posts via Blue Sky, Threads and Mastodon. We're still on Facebook, too.