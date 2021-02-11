Today, the Democratic House impeachment managers are expected to conclude their case against Donald Trump. The Washington Post reports they "are expected to focus on Trump’s role in allegedly inciting the violent Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and his lack of remorse for what transpired." We've got it live streaming after the jump, via C-Span.

Frankly, I thought the managers did a great job of highlighting Trump's role in inciting the attack and his shocking lack of remorse yesterday. I watched or listened to almost the entire proceedings and found it exhausting and depressing - but vitally important. So I did not have the time or energy to catch up on Fox prime time last night but I have a feeling there will be plenty of opportunity to do so in the coming days.

So share your thoughts and observations on the proceedings in our comments section. I will share mine as well.