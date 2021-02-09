The oral arguments will probably not begin until tomorrow but today is still historic.
Today, the Senate will debate and vote on its jurisdiction over Donald Trump. Presumably, the majority votes “yes” on jurisdiction and, at that point, oral arguments will begin.
You can watch it below, via C-Span. Share your thoughts and observations in our comments section, if you’d like.
doors17 commented 2021-02-09 17:05:13 -0500 · Flag
Fox has stopped covering the trial and is now broadcasting The Five to start at its regular time.
John McKee commented 2021-02-09 16:58:32 -0500 · Flag
Jamie Raskin and his offsider gave a brilliant opening – better even than the one in the first impeachment. This defence guy’s first 5 minutes about how brilliant and special senators are, ridiculous as it was considering some of the creeps and lamebrains in the Senate, only served to support the House Managers.
I did love the moment where he only seemed to be able to sip his water if he had his other hand on top of his head :)
doors17 commented 2021-02-09 16:55:20 -0500 · Flag
While I think we’ll see a majority of around 51 to 55 voting to convict, I can’t see the needed 67. The reason for the attacks on Liz Cheney was to send a message to the Republican Senators of what they can expect from the right if they vote for conviction.
Ellen commented 2021-02-09 15:30:28 -0500 · Flag
But we know the GOP QCaucus will probably find a way.
Ellen commented 2021-02-09 15:28:35 -0500 · Flag
Hard to see how anyone could have sat through the first part without feeling that Trump deserves at least some serious blame for what happened.