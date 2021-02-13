Lead House Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin just announced he wants to call witnesses and subpoena documents. Trump attorney van der Veen just had a meltdown on the Senate floor.
So this may not be the last day of trial, as had been expected. Meanwhile, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just announced he will vote to acquit.
We've got it live streaming after the jump. I welcome your comments and observations, too.
Do you like this post?
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 13:29:58 -0500 · Flag
I am beyond disgusted to learn that Democrats have backed down and will only take Rep. Herrera Beutler’s notes. The trial will wrap up, Trump will call himself vindicated, Republicans will take victory laps and Dems will look ridiculously weak and ineffective, after looking like bold, courageous truth tellers.
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 12:06:32 -0500 · Flag
Senate is in recess until 12:30 ET when they will present a resolution on how to go forward.
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 10:48:23 -0500 · Flag
mlp, I’m guessing it’s because Graham thinks Team Trump will call Kamala Harris or Pelosi. Daniel Goldman said that would be a disaster for the defense.
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 10:46:55 -0500 · Flag
I’m watching MSNBC… I wish Stephanie Ruhle would STFU suggesting that Democrats should move on to Biden’s agenda. Her guests keep telling her that, essentially, it was a boss move by the Raskin and that van der Veen’s claim that he’ll call Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi as witnesses will not work out for him.
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 10:34:08 -0500 · Flag
NBC just reported that the vote was to debate on witnesses.
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 10:30:42 -0500 · Flag
For some reason, Lindsey Graham just changed his vote for aye on calling witnesses.
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 10:29:17 -0500 · Flag
Collins, Murkowski, Romney, and I think Sasse voted for witnesses.
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 10:26:31 -0500 · Flag
Wish I could hear the vote better.
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 10:25:36 -0500 · Flag
Afraid of something van der Veen?
Ellen commented 2021-02-13 10:22:58 -0500 · Flag
Wow, van der Veen just had an epic meltdown when Jamie Raskin said he wants to call witnesses. Presumably, there are enough votes to have them.