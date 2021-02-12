Today, the Trump defense team starts to present its case. The Washington Post reports, it's expected to be a "relatively short" presentation and that the trial could be completed by tomorrow.
Follow along with us and share your thoughts and observations. We've got it live streaming below, via C-Span.
(image via screen grab)
Do you like this post?
Ellen commented 2021-02-12 16:24:18 -0500 · Flag
A Democrat just re-asked the question but of the House managers. And we are getting an answer.
Ellen commented 2021-02-12 16:18:58 -0500 · Flag
Sens. Collins and Murkowski asked the Trump team for details about what Trump did during the siege and, rather than answer, they blamed the Democrats for not investigating.
Ellen commented 2021-02-12 15:11:57 -0500 · Flag
I had to stop watching for a while but it sounds like the lawyer is now claiming Trump had a legit claim to a stolen election.
John McKee commented 2021-02-12 13:59:51 -0500 · Flag
Is playing Democratic politicians saying ‘fight’ 200 times more persuasive than, say, 20 times?
Ellen commented 2021-02-12 13:29:07 -0500 · Flag
Republican senators appear more attentive during the presentations of Trump’s lawyers.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/02/12/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/#link-VVCBDT47LBHM3KI3ZF5IALBW4A
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/02/12/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/#link-VVCBDT47LBHM3KI3ZF5IALBW4A
Ellen commented 2021-02-12 13:20:25 -0500 · Flag
It’s so offensive seeing these attorneys pretend to care about inflammatory rhetoric… in order to defend Trump. Translation: Republicans can say whatever they want but Democrats (especially Black ones) should always be careful about what they say.
Ellen commented 2021-02-12 13:19:20 -0500 · Flag
I’m pretty sure I saw the same “fight” clips used in the trial on Hannity last night.
Ellen commented 2021-02-12 12:36:38 -0500 · Flag
Wow, nitpicking with wrong dates and a false blue check mark, as if that means we should disregard all the video and real evidence we saw.
Ellen commented 2021-02-12 12:29:23 -0500 · Flag
Did the first Trump defense lawyer deliberately mispronounce Rep. Pressley and VP Harris’ first names or was he just too arrogant to be bothered to learn?