Today, House impeachment managers are presenting their case to convict Donald Trump. We've got it live streaming after the jump.
Follow along with us and share any thoughts and observations below, if you care to.
We're streaming the whole day's proceedings below, via C-Span.
Ellen commented 2021-02-10 14:36:36 -0500 · Flag
Fox just interrupted coverage of the trial to put on Steve Scalise to complain about Democrats.
Ellen commented 2021-02-10 14:03:51 -0500 · Flag
Sol Wisenberg on Fox (no liberal but not a Trumper ideologue) just called Trump’s defense very weak.
Ellen commented 2021-02-10 13:57:04 -0500 · Flag
Chris Wallace saying that Swalwell taking the rhetoric all the way back to the summer was very effective.
Ellen commented 2021-02-10 13:36:56 -0500 · Flag
Swalwell: “He built this mob over many months with repeated messaging.” With video and Twitter receipts.
Ellen commented 2021-02-10 13:30:28 -0500 · Flag
Swalwell is now going through Trump’s tweets in advance of the rally on Jan. 6. Very, very damning.
Ellen commented 2021-02-10 12:47:05 -0500 · Flag
I don’t know if this will make a difference to what happens but Noguse is putting forward a devastating case against Trump.
Ellen commented 2021-02-10 12:27:07 -0500 · Flag
Raskin just told of a Capitol Police officer crying after the insurrection riot, when he was called the N-word and asking, “Is this America?”