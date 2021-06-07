Donald “Fat Elvis” Trump has a new “Facebook” arrangement but he’s singing the same old “Stolen Election” big lie of a tune. And Fox’s Stuart Varney pretended it was not a tired performance.

During their lengthy interview today, Varney allowed Donald Trump to tell a whopper that combined his inability to accept his loss to Joe Biden with his grievance against Facebook. The social media platform recently extended its ban against Trump, for praising the January 6th insurrectionists, for two years.

Trump expressed no remorse for his anti-democratic rhetoric. It didn’t seem to bother Varney, either. He allowed Trump to pretend he was banned for being too big a winner.

TRUMP: [They’re doing this] because my voice is very strong. My voice is very powerful. I got 75 million votes, which is more than any sitting president ever got.

Sorry, Fat Elvis, but you only got 74 million votes. That’s about 7 million fewer than the current sitting president, who got 81 million votes. But Varney let Trump’s dishonest boast go uncorrected.

Then came the whopper:

TRUMP: I won the election, but they cheated. And, by the way, Facebook and Zuckerberg with the $500 million worth of phony lock boxes that he put on – some of ‘em had 96% Biden votes in ‘em. 96%. They were like just dumping ballots in. It was a phony deal and let’s see how that all turns out.

Actually, we’ve seen how it turned out. Trump lost, Biden is president. But instead of telling Trump it’s time to put on his Big Boy Pants [backwards or not] and stop crying about it, the cowardly and/or dishonest Varney hid the truth from viewers.

TRUMP: But there’s a lot of litigation coming.

FACT CHECK: Trump has already lost 61 of 62 lawsuits over the election. The only one he won had nothing to do with the vote tally. But Varney didn’t say anything about that, either.

TRUMP: And what they did is a disgrace. But, you know, they allow dictators that say, “death to America.” That’s OK. “Death to Israel,” that’s OK. But with me, they take me off because they are radical, left, crazy people. And they’re destroying our country and they don’t want to hear a sane voice.

That’s why they – and it’s a voice that has – and you know, I was one of the top, by far, on Twitter and top on – and Zuckerberg said top on Facebook. And, you know, on Instagram, too. And you add it all up, it’s hundreds, it’s like, I don’t know, I had, I think close to 200 million people, they say. And they take that off. They’re a disgrace to our country. They don’t have free speech. We don’t have free speech anymore.

And who are they to tell us what ideology we should be talking about? What politics we should be talking about?

Finally, Varney had something to say. He did not point out that Biden won the election, that the First Amendment has nothing to do with what a private business allows on its commercial platform, that Crybaby’s refusal to accept his loss helped inspire the January 6 insurrection, nor did Varney ask for any evidence that Facebook spent $500 million on fraudulent voting boxes.

No, Varney’s comment suggested Trump’s whine was legitimate.

VARNEY: But what can you do about it? … You’ve got two monopoly platforms, basically, Twitter and Facebook, who won’t have you on that platform. What can you do about that?

TRUMP: Well, we’ll see. We’re working on things.

Trump just killed the blog that he launched less than a month earlier because it got such low traffic. I can’t wait to see what he rolls out next.

Meanwhile, you can watch Trump’s pathetic, but still quite dangerous, rantings below, from Fox Business Network’s June 7, 2021 Varney & Co., via Justin Baragona.