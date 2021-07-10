The Daily Show may be on summer hiatus but the staff put together a video to keep us laughing while they’re gone – very much at Hannity and his pals’ expense.

The 15-minute clip appears to be a mashup of past Daily Show takes on Donald Trump’s Bedtime BFF but it’s definitely worth another look if you’ve seen it before. It covers "Dr." Hannity’s medical diagnoses, his whataboutism, his conspiracy theories, his hypocrisy on protests and his dubious “explanation” about his relationship with Michael Cohen.

Highly recommended for anyone who could use some laughs today – and who couldn’t?