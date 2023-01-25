Yesterday, on The Five, cohosts Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld and Jeanine Pirro lamented how classified documents found at Mike Pence’s house has interfered with their attacks on Joe Biden for the same thing.

“Pence, seriously, we have this great thing going with Joe,” Watters said. His cohosts formed a Greek chorus of agreement: “And you just ruined it!” Greg Gutfeld shouted. “You did!” Jeanine Pirro howled.

“Come on, man!” Watters said.

“Now what are we gonna do?” Gutfeld yelled.

Watters went on to “joke” that Pence should have committed the crime of destroying the classified material: “And then he confessed to it. He could’ve just destroyed it, we never would've known,” Watters said.

