In case you needed any more proof that Sean Hannity and Fox News care more about talking points than news and truth, watch Sean Hannity complain, "the media won’t cover large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing" while Fox was the only cable news network not showing it.

As The Daily Beast noted, Tucker Carlson pulled out of Fox's RNC coverage in the middle of the first speech, by Fox fave Charlie Kirk, while CNN and MSNBC covered it in full. MSNBC aired Rep. Matt Gaetz’ speech while Fox and CNN did not.

Trump campaign adviser Brad Parscales had a bit of a meltdown on Twitter over having to watch – gasp! – CNN instead of Fox:

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

Trump, perhaps still in “heartwarming and charismatic” mode, tweeted diplomatically:

Very appreciative that @CNN covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night. That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

But here’s Hannity lying to viewers, below, from the August 24, 2020 Hannity show:

(Hannity image above via screen grab)