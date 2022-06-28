The Jan. 6th committee announced yesterday that it would hold a previously unplanned hearing today, at 1 PM EDT. Who will testify and about what remains shrouded in secrecy.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell says the secret witness is Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Mark Meadows.
New via Punchbowl News: Cassidy Hutchinson — top former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — expected to be tomorrow secret Jan. 6 committee witness— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 28, 2022
I suspect there’s more to it or else why all the secrecy? She was already expected as a public witness who had already provided testimony to the committee in private.
You can watch the live stream below. I’ll be sharing my thoughts and observations underneath. I hope you will join me.
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 14:59:24 -0400 · Flag
Fox goes back to the old “nobody on the other side” BS. I’m sure Gym Jordan would be welcome to testify.
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 14:54:03 -0400 · Flag
Obviously at least some of those anonymous threats were to Ms. Hutchinson.
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 14:50:25 -0400 · Flag
Meadows and Giuliani wanted pardons!
John McKee commented 2022-06-28 14:09:15 -0400 · Flag
Going well so far. Hope that’s not the end of Cassidy’s appearance. I’d be interested in details about the threats to her safety that caused them to move so quickly to have her testify.
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 14:01:24 -0400 · Flag
She said she knows of times of him throwing dishes or flipping a table cloth.,
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 14:01:00 -0400 · Flag
On and he tried to choke Engel!
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 13:55:49 -0400 · Flag
OMG! Trump tried to grab the wheel of The Beast in order to drive to the Capitol!
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 13:46:37 -0400 · Flag
Wow, she’s implicating Mark Meadows, too. Not a huge shock but still…
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 13:39:52 -0400 · Flag
So Cassidy said Trump was OK with rally-goers having weapons because they weren’t there to hurt him, he said.
Ellen commented 2022-06-28 13:39:16 -0400 · Flag
John, you’re a great patriot! :)
John McKee commented 2022-06-28 12:53:44 -0400 · Flag
4.59am and I’m rarin’ to go. Not gonna miss a single minute of this!