The Jan. 6th committee announced yesterday that it would hold a previously unplanned hearing today, at 1 PM EDT. Who will testify and about what remains shrouded in secrecy.

The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell says the secret witness is Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Mark Meadows.

New via Punchbowl News: Cassidy Hutchinson — top former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — expected to be tomorrow secret Jan. 6 committee witness — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 28, 2022

I suspect there’s more to it or else why all the secrecy? She was already expected as a public witness who had already provided testimony to the committee in private.

You can watch the live stream below. I’ll be sharing my thoughts and observations underneath. I hope you will join me.