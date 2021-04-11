Fox News is very concerned about how liberal “cancel culture” is supposedly destroying America. But they have no problem disparaging (cancelling?) anybody who offends their right-wing sensibilities. Check out Steve Doocy’s support for a “Maryland Mom” who is directing her ire towards a Black school superintendent who called out racism. Oh, no….

Doocy immediately framed the message when he introduced the segment with the Fox & Friends’ patented “Trouble with Schools” visual – a visual used for the plethora of propaganda used for right wing, anti-public school talking points. He breathlessly intoned that “a Maryland mother is fighting back against claims of racism in her school district."

He sounded almost hysterical as he reported that, in June of 2020, the Queen Anne’s superintendent sent a letter to parents (OMG) “expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and claiming, quote, racism is alive in our country, our state, in Queen Anne’s County and our schools!” Just to make sure you knew the skin tone, a photograph of Dr. Andrea Kane was shown.

Doocy added that one of the parents was so concerned, she started a parents group “to stop the radicalization, as she calls it, of public schools." He introduced Gordana Schifanelli, a parent and attorney who, as Doocy later noted, is also an adjunct professor at the U.S. Naval Academy and the founder of two right wing groups, Kent Island Patriots and Maryland Patriots.org.

In typical fashion, Doocy “explained” (loudly) what his guest was thinking when “you saw that note from the superintendent, and you’re thinking ‘I have no idea what’s going on in my kid’s schools.’ Explain where the racism is, right?’”

Naturally, Ms. Schifanelli said, “That is correct, it was a wake-up call.”

Doocy frantically interjected, “It was a wake-up call, so you started asking questions and what did you find out?”

Schifanelli responded that she didn’t get anywhere with any of the agencies that she contacted about the details of the racism because she “needed to know,” for the sake of her 11-year-old son, if rampant racism exists in the school system.

Doocy provided the requisite validation: “You wanted the evidence.” He screamed, “There’s no evidence! So it looked to you like this superintendent was just using her forum to become political and to push a political agenda.”

He continued to Foxsplain: “So you started a Facebook group and you found out there are a lot of parents who felt exactly as you do."

Schifanelli informed us that a couple of thousands “joined” her crusade to get new school board members elected. In keeping with the right wing media rule that “woke” must be said at least at one point in any discussion, she accused “the woke culture” of trying to stop her from seeking evidence.

Doocy nodded enthusiastically and said, “Yeah.”

After Doocy proudly proclaimed that the superintendent is gone and that must feel like a victory, Schifanelli informed him that Kane is still the superintendent, but that her contract ends this year. She added that the opposition is “a victory for Queen Anne’s County children” because the “entire platform was no politics in school, no political indoctrination.” She asserted, “There is no systemic racism against anyone in our public schools … We cannot use children as social justice warriors and that is what our parents and Kent Island Patriots…stand strong.”

Good thing Fox News stopped billing itself as “fair and balanced” as this segment was neither. The letter sent by Andrea Kane “mentioned instances of racism she and her children have experienced and praised Black and white people taking part in nonviolent protests.” Wow, pretty radical! Kane also wrote that her support for “Black Lives Matter” is not to “disparage any other race.” Nothing was mentioned about those who support Dr. Kane.

So when a Black Maryland educator addresses the systemic and pervasive issue of racism in this country, Steve Doocy, a white man, and his guest, a white woman who works for a place that values diversity, want her gone, “cancelled,” if you will, because they know, somehow, that there is no racism in this school district. What more is there to say? On Fox & Friends, the answer to that is “nothing.”

You can watch the propaganda below, from the April 7, 2021 Fox & Friends.