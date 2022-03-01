Tonight is President Biden's first State of the Union address. It is also the kick-off to the midterm elections with the Texas primary. The two events don't seem to have any connection other than that they are both potentially very consequential.
I'll be watching live and posting thoughts about it all, including the Fox News reaction, though I think we can pretty much guess that Fox will call Biden weak, incompetent, senile, bad for the economy, hated by voters and the cause of Russia's invasion into Ukraine. I would not be surprised if Mr. Putin-lover Trump didn't call in with his "analysis."
Anyway, post any thoughts and observations you'd care to share below, in our comments section.
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 22:33:51 -0500 · Flag
I thought it was an excellent speech. And with that, I’m going to have to go to bed.
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 21:55:59 -0500 · Flag
Seriously, I can’t remember seeing Nancy Pelosi looking so happy.
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 21:55:11 -0500 · Flag
On gun control: “You think the deer are wearing kevlar vests?”
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 21:51:16 -0500 · Flag
Re TX primary: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke won. Slimebag AG Ken Paxton will probably have a runoff. Lt. Gov. “Suicide” Dan Patrick won, probably without runoff.
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 21:37:47 -0500 · Flag
Personally, I think Biden is crushing it.
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 21:37:10 -0500 · Flag
Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton look so disgustingly solemn as Biden calls for allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Disgusting.
But there was loud applause from, presumably, the Dems.
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 21:34:17 -0500 · Flag
I think all the cheering in the audience is a smart move.
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 21:18:21 -0500 · Flag
Nancy Pelosi looks really stoked. Quite a contrast to her look when she sat behind TFG.
Ellen commented 2022-03-01 20:16:45 -0500 · Flag
In preview, Fox reporter Kevin Corke said the newly re-erected fence around the WH is a “reminder of the gross over-reaction” to Jan. 6th.