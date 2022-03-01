Tonight is President Biden's first State of the Union address. It is also the kick-off to the midterm elections with the Texas primary. The two events don't seem to have any connection other than that they are both potentially very consequential.

I'll be watching live and posting thoughts about it all, including the Fox News reaction, though I think we can pretty much guess that Fox will call Biden weak, incompetent, senile, bad for the economy, hated by voters and the cause of Russia's invasion into Ukraine. I would not be surprised if Mr. Putin-lover Trump didn't call in with his "analysis."

Anyway, post any thoughts and observations you'd care to share below, in our comments section.