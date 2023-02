President Joe Biden will deliver his 2023 State of the Union address tonight, starting at 9 PM ET. We have it live streaming after the jump – via PBS NewsHour.

I’m going to miss the first half hour as I have a prior commitment but I’ll read the transcript and catch up on the video afterward.

Do share your own thoughts and observations below, in our comments section. I'll be sharing mine.

(Biden image via DonkeyHotey and Creative Commons license)