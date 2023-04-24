The Lincoln Project’s send off to Tucker Carlson is searing and laugh-out-loud funny. It's so funny, I watched it twice.

For some #BuhByeTuckums evening enjoyment, I recommend first and foremost:

So many lies, so little time. In memoriam of Tucker Carlson & Fox News, 2009-2023. pic.twitter.com/7CCXFCVbRt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 24, 2023

Who says conservatives aren't funny?

Not really funny but quite satisfying is The View's audience applause at the news of Carlson's departure.

The hosts of The View get the audience to perform the wave over Tucker Carlson's Fox News exit before leading them in a rendition of "Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye" pic.twitter.com/cBiLt5Gmvv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 24, 2023

Trump claims Carlson has been "terrific to me." LOLOL!

Trump reaction minutes after learning of Tucker’s firing: “I’m shocked, I’m surprised .. That was something, that’s a big one .. Over the last year or so he’s been terrific to me.” pic.twitter.com/Vp7gCpXT9O — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 25, 2023

I’ll post more as I find them. Feel free to make your own suggestions in the comments.

(Image via screen shot)