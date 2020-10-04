Cecily Strong was so spot on in a "Kimberly Guilfoyle" cameo, I thought it was a real clip at first.

Saturday Night Live’s cold open last night focused on Tuesday' presidential debate debacle. Alec Baldwin and Beck Bennett were funny. Jim Carrey was a decent Joe Biden but the Biden spoofing was not tethered to anything real, as a spoof should be. So, not funny to me.

If you didn’t catch it last night or want to watch it again, it’s below, from the October 3, 2020 Saturday Night Live.

PS I haven't had a chance to read the New Yorker article about Guilfoyle yet. Hope to get to it and post about it in the next few days.