Along with the blatantly biased cohosts, Saturday Night Live’s cold open last night featured terrific performances by Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon as Clarence and Ginni Thomas, plus “Jeanine Pirro,” and “Donald Trump.”

First, Mikey Day as Brian Kilmeade said he got on Donald Trump’s failed Truth Social app. Heidi Gardner, as Ainsley Earhardt, cooed, “Oooohhh.”

“I downloaded the app, opened it and my phone immediately got very, very hot,” Day said. “Over 140 degrees. I burned my son, actually. Anyway, Truth Social: five stars. The chyron read: “TRUTH SOCIAL APP TAKING OFF”

Gardner called Ted Cruz “Crush of the Week” because he “absolutely wiped the floor with Ketanji Brown Jackson last week by waving a children’s book at her.”

“So powerful,” Moffat, as cohost Steve Doocy, said.

Chyron: “LIBERAL ASSAULT ON SUPREME COURT.”

From Ellen: The best part was the visit from Justice and Mrs. Clarence Thomas. I’ve done a lot of writing for Crooks and Liars lately about the revelations involving Ginni Thomas so I especially appreciated that Saturday Night Live spotlighted the issue and made it so funny. McKinnon perfectly captured Ginni Thomas and Thompson was exactly how we suspect Clarence Thomas really is.

DAY: The left is currently losing their minds over a couple of completely normal texts you sent to your pal Mark Meadows on January 6th, is that right?

MCKINNON: It sure is.

MOFFAT: And now they want the honorable Justice to recuse himself. I mean, you’re allowed to speak your mind.

MCKINNON: Yes, and I don’t want any trouble. I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously. All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo and then we release the Kraken.

DAY: OK, well that is terrific.

...

MOFFAT: Justice Thomas, she doesn't talk to you about this stuff, thought, right?



THOMPSON (chuckling heartily): Some say yes, some say no.

There was more of this very funny bit and it was followed by Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro, talking Disney and Madison Cawthorn. After that, James Austin Johnson appeared as Donald Trump, phoning in as a chyron read, “Trump Busy With Breakfast.” He talked Will Smith, January 6th and “Truth Social, the only app with a smell.”

Watch it below, from the April 2, 2022 Saturday Night Live.