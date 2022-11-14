The Chapelle-free cold open features Fox & Friends giving a warm welcome to Kari Lake while trying to ditch Donald Trump.

Strong does such an amazing job as Kari Lake, the sketch is worth watching just for that. And for extra enjoyment, NBC News just called the race for Lake opponent Katie Hobbs!

If, like me, you could use some laughs at Team GOP’s expense, I recommend the video below, from the November 12, 2022 Saturday Night Live.