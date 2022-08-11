Fox News has chosen Shannon Bream as the permanent replacement for Chris Wallace as Fox News Sunday anchor.

According to Fox News, Bream said she’s “extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.” She will continue to be the network’s chief legal correspondent, the network said.

Bream will step down from Fox News @ Night, the show she currently anchors. A rotation of journalists will guest anchor that show until a permanent replacement is named, Fox announced.

Bream will begin her new gig on September 11th.

She’s not the worst choice but she’s had some disturbing moments at Fox through the years. For example, she has “asked” why shouldn’t businesses be allowed to discriminate against gays? She has also helped validate Donald Trump’s coronavirus misinformation. And she regurgitated right-wing talking points in her own, supposedly impartial analysis of Trump’s second impeachment.

(Bream image via screen grab)