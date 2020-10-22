“Obsequious toady” Maria Bartiromo got her just deserts from late-night comedy host Seth Meyers after she tried to push Sen. Ron Johnson into “connecting the dots” for what Meyers called “Pizzagate all over again" but with Hunter Biden's name replacing Hillary Clinton's.

I don’t know how I missed Bartiromo’s disgusting effort but thanks to Meyers for drawing it to my attention. Even more thanks for comedically flaying Bartiromo.

MEYERS: This weekend two of his most obsequious toadies floated a psychotic and vile charge against Hunter Biden.

BARTIROMO: There is a further analysis of the subpoenas handwriting and it suggests that the subpoena was served by an FBI agent, who – uh, his name is Joshua Wilson and over the last five years, he has been working on child pornography issues. Connect the dots. If an FBI agent is working on child pornography issues for five years, why is he subpoenaing the laptop of Hunter Biden? Is there a connection here? Should this suggest that there’s a child pornography issue here on that laptop?

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, I think you just made the connection. Again, this is what the FBI, I think, has to come clean about.

BARTIROMO: So was the FBI agent who served the subpoena investigating child pornography, Senator?

JOHNSON: Well, you just read the news report. I can’t comment any further.

MEYERS: These rotten soulless husks are just doing Pizzagate all over again. And they didn’t even add any new details. They just did a “search and replace” with Hunter Biden in for Hillary Clinton. I mean, at least punch it up a little bit. Come on, it’s Season 4. Add an evil twin or a talking cat.

And you know, everyone’s focused on Wisconsin cheese turd Ron Johnson here and rightly so. But let’s not forget Maria Bartiromo, who is also a true crazy person and you can just tell from the way she talks. She’s got that vibe of an aunt who spends all her time reading about alien autopsies on internet message boards. … I’d say Fox should fire Bartiromo for spreading such a baseless and grotesque claim. But then Fox would still hire the replacement. So, it’s not like it would be better.

Bingo!

You can watch it below, from the October 19, 2020 Late Night with Seth Meyers.