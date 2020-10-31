While most polling indicates Joe Biden leading in Florida, Republican Senator Rick Scott suggested otherwise, saying, “I don’t see signs … he can’t get people to show up to rallies, there’s just no energy."

Appearing on Fox’s Cavuto Live show today, Scott told host Neil Cavuto that Trump will “do better than he did in 2016,” when he won Florida.

“First off, there’s no energy for Joe Biden here. I don’t see signs, you don’t see - he can’t get people to show up to rallies, there’s just no energy,” Scott said disingenuously.

FACT CHECK: FiveThirtyEight.com gives Biden a 65% chance of winning Florida. He led Trump in seven out of the last eight polls the site considered (the other one had the two candidates even). Fox News and The Cook Political Report rate the state as a toss up. Fox News recently reported Biden has a “slight lower-single-digit lead” over Trump.

Also, Biden is holding socially distant rallies instead of Trump super spreaders - which may be why he's ahead. Recently, hundreds of pro-Biden golf carts caravanned from Florida’s conservative The Villages retirement community to a nearby elections office where they cast their votes with energy and enthusiasm. AP called it a "warning sign" for Trump.

As Scott spoke, a graphic of the Real Clear Politics average showed Biden ahead by 1.2% in Florida.

“We care about the economy,” Scott continued. “Joe Biden has had 47 years, never done anything on the economy.”

FACT CHECK: Biden helped run the 2009 Recovery Act that ended the worst economy since the Great Depression.

Scott lied some more: “We like law enforcement in our state, the Democrats want to defund the police.”

FACT CHECK: Even Fox News has reported that Biden doesn’t want the police defunded.

And another Scott lie: “If you’re going to vote for Joe Biden, you have to understand you’re going to lose your private health care insurance.”

FACT CHECK: Biden said in the last debate, “I support private insurance. Not one single person with private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan.”

Scott never mentioned the coronavirus, which is raging in Florida, but he did say that “holding the Castro regime accountable” is one of the “pretty big issues.”

You can watch Scott try to scare people about Biden with lies, but without challenge from the host, below, from the October 31 2020 Cavuto Live.