Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) can’t find anything to like or to admit he likes about the Inflation Reduction Act which would cut health care costs, decrease the deficit, boost energy production and help combat climate change.

Moran discussed the bill on Fox News yesterday from his car, in Dodge City. “There’s nothing here that appeals to me,” Moran told host Neil Cavuto. “There’s no belief that this bill is going to do anything to improve [people’s] lives, and they’re verry worried it’s going to make things worse.”

Moran supported Donald Trump’s tax cuts which caused an explosive rise in the national debt. But now, he said, “Congress needs to get its act together and get spending under control.” He claimed, “Most Kansans never believed that raising taxes is going to do anything to help the economy.”

Cavuto noted that the bill provides “a 15% minimum tax for companies to pay, especially those that don’t pay taxes,” and that the Biden administration "is arguing that this is an opportunity for those companies to pay their fair share, to protect the climate, to do all of this stuff.” He added, “You say?”\

Moran said he was open to a bill making the tax code fairer and which “eliminates the things that are detrimental to the economy, but now, in this time of a recession, this time of high cost of living, is not the time to tinker with the tax code.”

“It’s a time to make sure that we start balancing our books by spending less money, not more,” he said.

Cavuto said that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) liked the bill because it provides tax credits and benefits for “traditional coal, fossil fuels.”

“I’m an all energy guy,” Moran said. But he griped the bill “doesn’t do what needs to be at this point in time with the cost of living increases related to the cost of oil and natural gas.” He also complained, “We need to be drilling and exploring and producing more.”

The act provides $260 billion in clean energy tax credits, $80 billion in rebates for electric vehicles, $27 billion for a “green bank,” a 15% corporate minimum tax for corporations earning over $1 billion per year in profits, $124 billion for IRS enforcement, allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and extends Obamacare subsidies. It would also reduce the budget deficit by more than $300 billion over the next 10 years, and put less pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

You can watch the discussion below, from the July 30, 2022 Cavuto Live.