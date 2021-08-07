Ever on the look-out for excuses to claim the country is falling apart under President Joe Biden, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) likened the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which invests in the country and will provide hundreds of thousands of jobs, to a lethal weapon.

On Fox News’ Cavuto Live show today, Lee described the bill as “a $1.2 trillion bomb being dropped on an already carpet-bombed economy.”

FACT CHECK: The unemployment rate fell 0.5%, and the economy created almost a million jobs last month. Not exactly carpet bombing.

Host Neil Cavuto noted that 10 Republicans are supporting the bill. “You think they’re making a mistake?” he “asked.”

“I do,” Lee said, predictably. “Look, inflation’s going way up because the federal government’s been spending way too much money that it doesn’t have. He blamed that on “Congress just spending too much money.” He mentioned the current bill “has at least $250 billion that aren’t paid for, arguably more like $350-$400 billion that aren’t paid for. This is a big problem, this is a big mistake, we don’t need to be doing this right now.”

Our current infrastructure received a grade of C- for 2021 by the American Society of Civil Engineers. Sen. “Fiscal Responsibility” Lee voted for the Trump tax cuts which went to the wealthiest and were deficit-financed. The infrastructure bill is expected create about 650,000 good-paying jobs. It's also quite popular.

Cavuto said some of Lee’s constituents “might come back at you and say, ‘Well we need that.’ What do you tell them?”

Lee proposed “to get the federal government spending money only on truly federal infrastructure.” He said, “States and localities ought to be handling that.” However, he admitted the bill is “likely to pass.”

