Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) wowed Tucker Carlson by calling the rammed-through confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, against the will of the public, “a victory for our founders” because she will likely keep transgender women off female athletic teams, or at least off the Supreme Court docket. Seriously!

Kennedy appeared on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show shortly after Barrett’s confirmation was rammed through. He explained why he voted for Barrett:

KENNEDY: This is a victory for our founders. It was never, Tucker, about her qualifications. You would have to be barking mad to think that she is not qualified in terms of intellect, in terms of temperament, in terms of integrity. This fight was about who’s going to make social policy in the United States, the Congress, or the unelected federal judiciary. And we talk about that at the conceptual level so much.

Let me give you a specific example. Many transgender women want to participate in female athletics. A transgender woman, as you know, Tucker, is a person who was born a male, with the male characteristics of testerone [sic], for example, who identifies as a female. And now many of those transgender women would like to participate in women’s athletics. If they’re allowed to do that, because of their elevated testosterone, they’re gonna win every contest, every time.

Who do you think our founders intended to make a decision about that? The people, through their elected representatives in Congress or the nine unelected members of a Supreme Court appointed for life? It’s called judicial restraint and Judge Barrett understands that. Our founders intended it and that’s why this was a victory tonight for our founders.

I don’t have a lot of thoughts on transgender women on athletic teams but I do know that Kennedy is either woefully ignorant and naïve or he’s deliberately lying. I do not think Kennedy, who has a law degree and is a graduate of the University of Oxford, is ignorant or naïve.

Barrett was neither nominated nor confirmed based on her views of transgender athletes. She’s there to move the court to the right. As The New Yorker explained, her “originalist” views operate in the real world “as an agenda to crush labor unions, curtail environmental regulation, constrain the voting rights of minorities, limit government support for health care, and free the wealthy to buy political influence.” And, of course, she has expressed opposition to Roe v. Wade and Obamacare, an upcoming case and, oh yeah, potentially rule in favor of Republicans should there be any election challenges in November.

Kennedy’s claim to want “the people, through their elected representatives” to decide is a disgusting lie. Unless he’s suffering from dementia or amnesia, Kennedy must surely know that the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, was passed by Congress and that Republicans are now going to the Supreme Court to kill the law they have been unable to kill legislatively. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, I might add.

What’s even worse is that most Americans opposed installing Barrett before the election, they support abortion access and a recent poll found support for Obamacare at a record high.

In other words, it’s Kennedy who wants to subvert Congress and democracy with the installation of an extremist, unelected judge who will make the kind of social policy his minority wants.

And how did “sworn enemy of lying” Carlson respond?

CARLSON: What a great example that is. Congress can weigh in on all this stuff. That is their job and you wish they wouldn’t boot it up [to] the Supreme Court because it corrodes the system, as you so eloquently explained.

You can watch the dishonesty and the war on democracy below, from the October 26, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.