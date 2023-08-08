What did Sen. Joni Ernst mean by that comment? Host Sandra Smith did not ask.

Ernst (R-IA) visited the Your World show yesterday where she bashed President Joe Biden for one thing after another.

She said China and Russia are exploiting his “very weak leadership” by putting their fleets near Alaska. “President Biden has been weak on the world stage,” Ernst claimed. Never mind that Donald Trump’s own national security adviser, H.R. McMaster credited President Biden with “an extremely high degree of unity” in the west against Russia, at least with regard to Ukraine. He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been caught off guard by the tough sanctions as a result.

Ernst also accused the administration of not being “clear on its goals” against Russia. She claimed that aid to Ukraine has been “delivered so slowly that it’s not as effective as it could be.”

“We need the shock and awe of the old days in order to get the Russians out of Ukraine and instill confidence in the American people,” Ernst added.

She complained that the push for electric vehicles is “ludicrous” and that “there are better ways of making sure that we are climate friendly.” But she didn’t say how. Not surprisingly, Smith did not ask.

“President Biden is proposing that we electrify the entire non-tactical vehicle fleet by 2030,” Ernst continued. “I’m sorry, Sandra, but we don’t have enough supports in place simply for civilians to drive electric vehicles.” She called it “pie on the sky for all these greenies.”

Yes, as Politico explains, there are issues with massive conversion to EVs. But they can also provide significant benefits. Politico notes that the Environmental Protection Agency says they will reduce oil imports, save motorists thousands of dollars in fuel and maintenance costs, lessen air pollution deaths, and cut the greenhouse gas pollution that’s warming the planet.

On the economy, Ernst complained that the administration touts “how wonderful Bidenomics are,” while in Iowa “all we see” are “very high fuel prices, grocery prices through the roof, and families that are struggling to make ends meet.”

FACT CHECK, via The New York Times: “Inflation is cooling, business investment is rising, job growth is powering on.” There’s also “a steep rise in factory construction” along with “rising pay” helping to grow the economy.

You can watch it below, via the August 7, 2023 Your World.