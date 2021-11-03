Sen. Tom Cotton took a disgusting swipe at teachers’ union president Randi Weingarten today – but the gay woman was little more than collateral damage for Cotton’s attack on Terry McAuliffe.
“Objective” anchor Bill Hemmer teed up the attack for Cotton by noting that Weingarten had appeared at Virginia gubernatorial candidate McAuliffe’s final rally the night before. “What’s that tell ya?” Hemmer “asked.”
Cotton’s reply was shocking, even by Fox standards: “Randi Weingarten is a joke. Randi Weingarten does not even have children of her own. What in the hell does she know about raising and teaching kids?” he said.
Fortunately, Twitter had some great clap backs.
But, then, I read on C&L that a few hundred folks recently gathered at the place where JFK was shot in Dallas … were waiting eagerly for what can only be called the resurrection of JFK and his eldest son in order to place Trump back in the White House. Have they actually elevated JFK to the side of Jesus? Wouldn’t that be blasphemy? Seems like it, to me.
Do these ignoramuses realise what a serious blow they are giving to the respect that the USA once enjoyed in the world? Of course not. And they don’t actually care. They’re the product of a failed education system. JFK’s administration was the last one to want to improve the country’s IQ. It’s been downhill since then.
Putting aside my criticisms of the texting set up for McAuliffe, which I won’t go into here, I had a bad feeling about his campaign two weekends ago when I got a lot of angry or trollish or unenthusiastic responses. It was such a contrast with NJ, e.g., where almost everyone said they had voted or would vote and the only real problems were people who had issues with their ballots.
I also got quite a few complaints about McAuliffe, himself, even from people who voted for him. I know the media will be talking about the Build Back Better bill and Joe Biden’s sinking poll numbers but not one of the approximately 5,000 voters I texted mentioned that. A few attacked the Dems as communist indoctrinators but most of the criticism was about McAuliffe, himself.
FWIW.