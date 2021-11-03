Sen. Tom Cotton took a disgusting swipe at teachers’ union president Randi Weingarten today – but the gay woman was little more than collateral damage for Cotton’s attack on Terry McAuliffe.

“Objective” anchor Bill Hemmer teed up the attack for Cotton by noting that Weingarten had appeared at Virginia gubernatorial candidate McAuliffe’s final rally the night before. “What’s that tell ya?” Hemmer “asked.”

Cotton’s reply was shocking, even by Fox standards: “Randi Weingarten is a joke. Randi Weingarten does not even have children of her own. What in the hell does she know about raising and teaching kids?” he said.

Fortunately, Twitter had some great clap backs.

Read the rest in my post at Crooks and Liars!

Meanwhile, if anyone wants to discuss the election results, feel free to drop your thoughts in our comments section, below. I’ve got quite a bit to say, myself.:)

(Cotton image via screen grab)