Whatever you think of the Democratic $3.5 trillion budget plan, it’s outrageous to compare it to Marines killed in Afghanistan.
During a Friday appearance on Fox News, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) spoke to host Neil Cavuto about meeting with President Joe Biden about recovery from Hurricane Ida. At the end of the interview, he was asked about the “$3.5 trillion spending measure” that Biden wants passed. He was asked whether it will “still pass or that it’s kind of limping along?”
“I hope it fails,” Cassidy said. “This is the economic equivalent of our withdrawal from Afghanistan. We’ve got inflation year-over-year higher than it’s been in decades and we’re about to add $3.5 trillion? Not for hard infrastructure like our bill.”
Cassidy sneered sarcastically, “No, let’s just infuse a lot of cash into an overheated economy now. Again, once more, an economic Afghanistan withdrawal.”
FACT CHECK: Inflation is at the highest rate since 2008, not in decades.
You can watch it below from the September 3, 2021 Your World.
Angry Right Wingers are going to repeat the words “Afghanistan” and “disaster” as many times as they can over the next year before the midterms, and then as much as they can before the 2024 Election. They’re thinking it will be the next “Benghazi” for them. They’re also hoping that nobody notices when the pandemic eases (which will happen after the vaccines are mandated by employers and enough people take the shots to render COVID a non-entity), and that nobody notices the truly rancid actions that angry Right Wingers are taking around the country. (Such as, perhaps, the Texas abortion ban and all the Right Wing state legislatures about to copycat it, or perhaps the many Right Wing state legislatures that have been trying to make it much more difficult for citizens to vote in the next elections…)
The really scary part of this Right Wing effort is that it has a chance to succeed – unless decent people speak up to counter it, and unless active voters show up in 2020 numbers at every election going forward.