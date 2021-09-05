Whatever you think of the Democratic $3.5 trillion budget plan, it’s outrageous to compare it to Marines killed in Afghanistan.

During a Friday appearance on Fox News, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) spoke to host Neil Cavuto about meeting with President Joe Biden about recovery from Hurricane Ida. At the end of the interview, he was asked about the “$3.5 trillion spending measure” that Biden wants passed. He was asked whether it will “still pass or that it’s kind of limping along?”

“I hope it fails,” Cassidy said. “This is the economic equivalent of our withdrawal from Afghanistan. We’ve got inflation year-over-year higher than it’s been in decades and we’re about to add $3.5 trillion? Not for hard infrastructure like our bill.”

Cassidy sneered sarcastically, “No, let’s just infuse a lot of cash into an overheated economy now. Again, once more, an economic Afghanistan withdrawal.”

FACT CHECK: Inflation is at the highest rate since 2008, not in decades.

You can watch it below from the September 3, 2021 Your World.