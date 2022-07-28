Fox host Neil Cavuto had to repeatedly press Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) but he finally conceded that Donald Trump waited too long to call off the Capitol insurrectionists on January 6, 2021.

Appearing on Fox’s Your World show yesterday, the conversation turned to the January 6 hearings near the end of the interview. Barrasso took shots at his Congressional colleague, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee. “She and I have very different positions about President Trump,” he said. “She voted for impeachment, I voted against. She voted for and has been all in on this partisan January 6th commission, I was opposed to it.”

FACT CHECK: The committee has two Republicans, including Cheney, who voted with Trump 92.9% of the time. The reason there aren’t more is because Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew all his nominees after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them.

Host Neil Cavuto noted that Cheney and others on the committee have “hinted and telegraphed” that “there might be room for criminal charges against the former president.”

“Well, she will have to speak for herself. I haven't been watching the hearings,” Barrasso replied.

“You have not watched any of them?” Cavuto asked.

“Very little,” Barrasso said. He said he has seen “occasionally, captions of what you may play or some other reporters at night,” adding that he hasn’t been following them. If true, Barrasso has missed a lot of important revelations seen by the millions of viewers who have turned in. AP reported that the first hearing drew almost 20 million viewers, and almost 18 million watched the hearing last Thursday evening. Of course, those were the two hearings Fox News refused to air.

“So, some of your colleagues who are embarrassed by some of the things that have come up, you don’t share that?” Cavuto pressed.

Barrasso didn’t want to say. “I was there on January 6th,” he said. “I know what I saw and experienced.” He added that he voted against the “partisan” commission because “Democrats want that to be the issue rather than the pain the American people are suffering right now with 40-year high inflation.”

Cavuto continued pressing: “Do you think that that was an awful thing that happened that day, that warrants an investigation into how it happened that day, after all this time?” he asked.

“I think it was a horrible day for the country,” Barrasso acknowledged. He added, “The Senate did a bipartisan investigation.”

FACT CHECK: The Senate investigation focused on the security, planning, and response to the Capitol siege, not what led to it.

Finally, Cavuto asked directly, “Any failures on the part of the president that day?”

Barrasso didn’t want to answer. “They’re focusing on how to protect the Capitol, how to protect the personnel here, and I agree with the findings of the bipartisan Senate committee,” he said.

Cavuto didn’t let Barrasso wriggle away. “I wasn’t clear. Any actions you think on the part of Donald Trump, that he bears some responsibility for that day?” Cavuto asked.

Barrasso now admitted, “I wish the president had acted sooner to stop activities and call people off. That didn’t happen.”

“Got it,” Cavuto said. Then he closed the interview, saying, “Senator, very good seeing you again. Thank you very much, Senator Barrasso of Wyoming."

You can watch it below, from the July 26, 2022 Your World.