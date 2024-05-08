Former Gov. Scott Walker suggested that only conservative students are deprived of free speech.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was on Fox News today to discuss the nationwide, pro-Palestinian campus protests. He accused the protesters of "violating the law,” and insisted "This is not about free speech.”

"I'm all for free speech,” Walker argued. For conservatives, that is. “At Young America’s Foundation, we've been pushing that for years. When our conservative, right-of-center speakers and students are constantly bombarded with pushback from the universities, but this is not free speech."

But the pro-Palestinian protesters "need to face the consequences," Walker added.

He continued bashing the protestors: "You've got a bunch of spoiled brats in many cases who just think that they can violate the law, and there has to be consequences,” he said. He also called the protesters "a handful of radicals."

Walker went on to claim, "Poll after poll shows, thankfully, most college students aren't siding with the protestors at all. They just want to go back and have a chance to finish off their classes." He also claimed that “nationwide, it's about an 80-20 split in favor of Israel over Hamas, the terrorists. Even on college campuses, it's about 57% of college students side with Israel over Hamas."

FACT CHECK: According to Gallup, 55% disapprove of Israeli military actions in Gaza in March, up from 45% in November. Approval of Israel fell from 50% to 36%. Also, while Trump and the Republicans are trying to use the protests to paint the country in chaos under President Joe Biden, The Washington Post has described the protests as "mostly peaceful demonstrations."

Nobody should favor breaking the law, but to call protestors "spoiled brats" is crossing the line.

You can watch Walker promote the MAGA propaganda below, from the May 8, 2024 Your World.