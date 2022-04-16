Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) pretended that the Trump tax cuts helped working folks in order to hype more of the same if Republicans get back in power.

Near the end of an interview that was mostly about inflation, Brady touted the 2017 Trump tax cuts as superior to President Biden’s economic record. He said, “I love what we did as a team. I know we did great things for the economy. The economic agenda for the Republicans is going to start with making those tax cuts permanent, and then going even further in driving new innovation and help for families and small businesses.”

Cavuto pushed back a bit. “Democrats say tax cuts are just spending of another sort, so you’ll make deficits worse,” he said. “And that you’ll be going through the same thing Democrats are now overseeing, the red ink that goes on and on and on.”

Brady replied, “The facts prove them wrong. We’ve had since tax reform the three highest record revenue years in American history. That’s because when you grow the economy, people come back to work, higher paychecks that outpace inflation. We saw people of color, especially, and blue collar workers benefit the most. So, look, Washington doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a big spending problem, and it will get worse if any part of this Build Back Better gets through.”

Cavuto then blew a rhetorical big kiss to Brady, saying, “I always enjoy talking. I always like to put you in a corner where all of a sudden you’re criticizing somebody in the party or about the tax cuts, but you definitely handled that.”

He kept the love going: “The blueprint for that, the tax cuts that became law, that got the economy booming, and the markets booming, a record number of jobs … it started there [with Brady], it built from there.”

FACT CHECK: Corporations benefitted more than workers from the Trump tax cuts. Also, President Biden has done better for the economy than Trump in year one. So far, Biden has outperformed Trump on jobs and GDP growth.

You can watch it below, from the April 13, 2022 Your World.