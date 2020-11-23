“Pro-life” Rachel Campos-Duffy would rather more Americans get sick and die from coronavirus than to abide by government rules to limit attendance at Thanksgiving get-togethers. While she was at it, she falsely claimed Oregon’s rule would prevent her large family from gathering.

State governors are desperately working to keep the deadly coronavirus pandemic from getting even further out-of-control after Thanksgiving, while Donald Trump is too obsessed with pretending he didn’t lose the election and/or golfing to do the job he claims to want to keep. One of the steps governors have taken is to ask or require Americans to abide by CDC recommendations for small Thanksgiving gatherings.

“Pro-life” Campos-Duffy, a Fox News contributor, would rather Americans die.

Media Matters caught Campos-Duffy’s rant on Fox & Friends this morning. It was prompted by cohost Ainsley Earhardt, demonstrating her “tough journalist” chops with a lapdog question:

EARHARDT: Rachel, what do you think of Kate Brown? She's the governor of Oregon. She said call the cops if you see people violating COVID restrictions. She said, “This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake. What do neighbors do? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

I understand, you know, that if there is a party, yeah, that's not allowed. But what if, in your case, you have a family of 11 — what if the restrictions are 10, and someone called the cops because —

STEVE DOOCY [CO-HOST]: Sorry, Sean [Duffy] — beat it.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, well, we're already violating all kinds of — not just Thanksgiving rules, but apparently, you know, we're environmental terrorists, too, for having this many children. So, there's a lot of things that the Duffy family has violated.

Had “tough journalist” Earhardt or any of her colleagues bothered to read Brown’s order, they would have known it specifically allows households of any size to gather together and celebrate. But that might have deprived Campos-Duffy, the mother of nine children (so far), the role of right-wing Christian victim. Surely, Jesus would rather demonize Democrats than have them ensure measures to prevent illness, suffering and death!

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Look, they also turn people, their neighbors in, in China and in the Soviet Union. This is so un-American. And right now, just keeping your family Thanksgiving traditions seems like an act of civil disobedience.

I say, you know, the home is sacred. What we do inside of our homes is our business. And I want the government out of it. And believe me, big government Marxism, this is the one space they've been trying to penetrate for a long time, which are American families.

I can tell you this, Brian, Ainsley, and Steve — Americans care more about their grandmothers and their parents more than the government. They know how to take the right precautions to care for Grandma whether it was — I know people who are self-quarantining ahead of Thanksgiving holidays. They're driving instead of flying. People know how to do this, and they don't need the government or nosy neighbors turning them in.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade did his part for the pro-death cause:

KILMEADE: Exactly … Well, meanwhile, that's the same state, I believe, according to reports, where Portland is located — where, “Go ahead and loot, don't report, and let's defund the cops. But let's call them because the Johnsons are violating the mask policy.” Sounds great.

You can watch Campos-Duffy and her Fox Friends choose death (for others) over Democrats below, from the November 23, 2020 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)