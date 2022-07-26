Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano is not just a far-right extremist, he’s shown an affinity for QAnon, anti-Semites and other bigots. But on Fox News, host Brian Kilmeade allowed Mastriano to claim “there’s nothing extreme about me” without any challenge.

Here's just some of what Kilmeade withheld from his viewers about Mastriano:

He has repeatedly promoted QAnon conspiracies and has compared the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to the 1933 Reichstag fire and Democratic gun-control proposals to Nazi policies. His campaign aide Jenna Ellis, a Trump attorney, has likened vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. (the Forward)

He spoke at a conference hosted by antisemitic conspiracy theorists who have alleged that Jewish people, led by the Rothschilds, have been manipulating events such as wildfires through “space weather” and lasers; aim to subjugate the human race; and have evil “bloodlines” with other prominent Jewish people. (Media Matters, via Crooks and Liars)

He was subpoenaed by the January 6 committee about his role in a plan to arrange for a fake slate of electors from Pennsylvania and was present during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. (NPR)

In his softball opening question, Kilmeade suggested that Democratic views of Mastriano as an extremist were wrong: “What do the Democrats not know about you?” Kilmeade asked.

Mastriano didn’t have the guts to own up to his extremism:

MASTRIANO: What they don’t know about me is – really, there’s nothing extreme about me.

Imagine this, Brian: I spent 30 years in the army, promoted from second lieutenant to colonel. Constantly being vetted. I’ve had top secret clearance for 30 years. I’m constantly being investigated.

If there was anything extreme about me, obviously our nation would not allow me to have access to some of its most sensitive secrets here.

Bascially, I’m one of those guys that just loves my country. I served in the army my entire adult life here and could not stand aside, as I was retiring, as I saw out country going down the tube.

So I stand for the people. I’m the voice of the people.

Instead of challenging the dissembling and lies, Kilmeade moved on to talk about polls and how “people point to the fact” that Pennsylvania is “purplish,” like Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin is now governor.

You can watch Kilmeade help Mastriano whitewash his extremism below, from the July 23, 2022 One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.