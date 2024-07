The Media and Democracy Project is hosting a Zoom screening of Outfoxed, the landmark documentary that woke up the world to the propaganda mission of Fox News. But the film is still relevant today. Special guests at the screening are Outfoxed director Robert Greenwald and Julie from Truth Tuesdays, a group I just learned protests outside Fox EVERY TUESDAY from 10-11 AM.

I'll be joining as an attendee. Hope to see you there, too!

You can sign up here.