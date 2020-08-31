Fox host Melissa Francis argued that Democratic criticisms of Donald Trump’s potential coronavirus super spreader at the White House last week is part of some plot for Joe Biden to avoid debating Dear Leader.

FRANCIS: I think that all of the Democrats, I mean, they’d like to keep this election as quiet as possible. they would like to keep vice president Biden in the basement. they would like to just freeze time until the day everybody goes and votes. ...

They’ll continue to crowd-shame president Trump … they’re gonna continue to say, "look at the president, he's having these dangerous crowds."

You can read more about Francis' conspiracy theory and watch the video at Crooks and Liars, from the August 28, 2020 Outnumbered.

(Francis image via screen grab)