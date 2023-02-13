There’s a mass shooter on the loose at Michigan State University. But, with no likely way to weaponize it, Laura Ingraham spent less than a minute on the developing situation in order to go right to attacking the Biden administration about the objects it’s been shooting down lately.

You can see Ingraham reported the news about the Michigan shooting at the top of the hour.

But less than a minute later, Ingraham was attacking Biden.

She went on about this for several minutes.

Then there was this:

Fox News priorities!

Oh, wait! In a statement, Chris Rozman, an interim deputy chief of the campus police, just said the suspect is Black. Expect more Fox coverage!