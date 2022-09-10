You know Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is in trouble with the GOP when a Fox News host suggests he has mishandled campaign cash.

In case you missed it, The New York Times did a deep dive in an article called, “How a Record Cash Haul Vanished for Senate Republicans.” The Times explained that the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, “had collected $181.5 million by the end of July — but spent 95 percent of it.”

It looks like a good chunk of the money went to Trump cronies. The Times wrote that Scott “installed a new digital team, spearheaded by Trump veterans, and greenlit an enormous wave of spending on digital ads, not to promote candidates but to discover more small contributors.” That gamble “has been a costly financial flop in 2022.”

But who knows what kind of financial hanky panky went on? It wouldn’t be the first time Scott was caught mishandling vast amounts of money. The Florida hospital chain he once headed wound up paying $1.7 billion, the largest-ever settlement of a Medicare fraud investigation after he was forced out (with a golden parachute).

Not that MacCallum brought up any of that inconvenient history. But her blunt questions suggested that Scott may not skate away from this problem the way he did the Medicare fraud.

I wrote about this for Crooks and Liars this week. You can read my post and watch the back and forth between MacCallum and Scott there.

(Image via screen grab)