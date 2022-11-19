Laura Ingraham did some mighty spinning of the Republicans’ massive underachievement of last week’s midterms.

Never mind that just a few weeks ago, Ingraham predicted doom for the Democrats. Now that that very much has not happened, Ingraham is pretending the results were “fascinating and actually really good news.”

On last night's The Ingraham Angle, the host said her show has been examining the results “and we see that this will be the sixth time in the last eight off-year elections that Republicans took the House. Wow!” The audience whooped in delight.

A series of charts appeared showing that Democrats got 35.4 million House votes this year, vs. 60.3 million in 2018. But the GOP got 10 million more House votes in 2018, even though Democrats retook the House that year. Small print read, “GOP loss to Dems” in 2018.

FACT CHECK: The Democrats won a 235-199 seat majority that year in the House. It goes by districts, not the national popular vote.

“As of now, the GOP has 53.3 million votes, that’s up from 50.5 million in 2018,” Ingraham crowed. “The Democrats have 49.5 million, DOWN from 60.3 million in 2018. You see where I’m going here.”

Ingraham continued, “Our plan, the plan we’ve been talking about is working, but as The Angle has been saying since 2020, we just have to do better in terms of ballot harvesting and early voting to match the Democrat efforts. And by no means should we underestimate the Democrats ability to turn out more votes than they have in recent history.”

And by no means should Ingraham underestimate how Donald Trump’s interference damaged the GOP results. The party that’s not in the White House usually makes big House gains in midterms, but not this time.

Charlie Cook, the founder of the non-partisan Cook Report, wrote, “Simply put, Republicans picked up the votes they needed, just not where they needed them most.” He noted that conventional Republicans “did pretty well but in case after case, Trump waded into the recruiting process and primaries on behalf of non-traditional candidates who went on to lose races that a placebo running as a Republican might have won.”

So, yes, the vote totals should be good for Republicans in 2024 if they put up good candidates and if they produce for Americans, instead of just performing for Fox News, while they hold the House. Meanwhile, Democrats will keep the Senate majority regardless of the Georgia runoff next month.

You can watch Ingraham try to make midterm lemonade below, from the November 18, 2022 The Ingraham Angle.