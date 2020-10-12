Clinton impeachment prosecutor Ken Starr visited Fox News to cheerlead Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court – and laughed derisively when host Neil Cavuto pointed out that Merrick Garland has said he will “never be a Supreme Court Justice.”

Cavuto introduced the partisan Starr by saying he has a “Good read of the law and all things Constitutional or not.”

Starr immediately called Democratic worries that Barrett will repeal the Affordable Care Act “absolute nonsense.” He attacked her opponents, saying they “don’t have substantive arguments with respect to her qualifications, her abilities, her character.”

Starr added, “Look at those kids. She drives a minivan, right, with seven children.” As if that’s a qualification for a seat on the Supreme Court.

Cavuto laughed.

Starr marveled at the “so powerful” “outpouring” by her Barrett’s former dean, “saying last time I testified it was in favor of Elena Kagan, and I’m here with the equal kind of confidence in the abilities of the character the this judge.”

“Good point,” Cavuto said. He cited an article about Judge Merrick Garland in which one of the takeaways, according to Cavuto, was that he will almost certainly never be a Supreme Court Justice now that he's in his 60s.

Starr laughed maliciously. A triumphant smile remained on his face for quite some time.

Garland was nominated by President Barack Obama in March, 2016 but the Republican-controlled Senate refused to give him a hearing, ostensibly because it was too close to the presidential election. Sen. Mitch McConnell called it one of his “proudest moments.” Now, the Republicans can’t wait to ram through Barrett, less than a month before the election, despite public opposition.

We probably all know it has nothing to do with her kids or driving a minivan.

You can watch Starr celebrate the GOP betrayal of democracy below, from the October 12, 2020 Your World.

You can also donate to the Get Mitch or Die Trying fund that helps Democrats in the top Senate races. It's a project of Crooked Media, the folks who bring you Pod Save America.