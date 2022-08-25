As nuclear negotiations with Iran near a final agreement, Fox News host Martha MacCallum seemed out of her league as she did her best to fear monger about the agreement.

In her interview with John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, MacCallum frequently interrupted with antagonistic talking points she hoped would refute Kirby’s common sense.

For example, MacCallum began by suggesting that former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's recent plea for the United States not to sign the agreement is a reason to alter our national foreign policy.

MacCallum was apparently worried that there would not be on-demand monitoring of the processing sites. But Kirby countered by assuring her that all sites would have monitoring and we would know if the Iranians are not abiding by the agreement. He also pointed out that there would be better monitoring than we have now, which is none.

MacCallum, apparently unable to come up with any kind of credible rebuttal, said, “As I said, obviously our allies in Israel don’t believe that. They’re not comfortable with that and they’re in the neighborhood and they’re the prime target. … Our Arab allies also not comfortable with getting back into a deal with Iran.”

So much for America first!

It is easy to shoot down an idea. But what did she offer instead of a nuclear agreement? Nothing.

You can watch it below, from the August 23, 2022 The Story with Martha MacCallum.