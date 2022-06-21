Today, we will hear from three Republicans: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state's office, and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Also testifying will be "Shaye" Moss, a former election worker from Fulton County, Georgia, who suffered horrific threats and intimidation after she was falsely accused of election fraud by Donald Trump.

The live stream is below, via CBS News. Share your thoughts and observations in our comments section.

(top image via screen grab)