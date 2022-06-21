Today, we will hear from three Republicans: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state's office, and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.
Also testifying will be "Shaye" Moss, a former election worker from Fulton County, Georgia, who suffered horrific threats and intimidation after she was falsely accused of election fraud by Donald Trump.
The live stream is below, via CBS News. Share your thoughts and observations in our comments section.
(top image via screen grab)
Do you like this post?
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 17:26:13 -0400 · Flag
I was watching Fox so didn’t see Chris Wallace (he’s on CNN now).
Bemused commented 2022-06-21 16:06:40 -0400 · Flag
Isn’t it amusing to watch Chris Wallace as he tries to make believe he’s a real journalist?
Bemused commented 2022-06-21 16:05:48 -0400 · Flag
Shaye Moss and her mother are fallen heroes. I really hope they will decide to defy the thugs and continue to serve as election officials.
Bemused commented 2022-06-21 16:04:27 -0400 · Flag
Riveting. I really like this hearing format, where the focus is on the facts and not on silly, fact-free showboating. Jim Jordan should thank his stars that he has been spared this opportunity to demonstrate how stupid he is.
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 15:23:08 -0400 · Flag
This testimony by Andrea Arshaye Moss and the taped testimony of her mother are making me cry.
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 15:04:19 -0400 · Flag
If anything, Raffensperger is even more damning!
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 14:22:40 -0400 · Flag
Martha also deflected to SCOTUS protests.
And now we have the legal hacks: Turkey and McCarthy.
And now we have the legal hacks: Turkey and McCarthy.
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 14:19:48 -0400 · Flag
Oh, here’s Martha MacCallum the Mouthpiece whining that the hearing is one-sided.
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 14:16:47 -0400 · Flag
The Fox analysis is devastating. They have officially thrown Trump under the bus, I think.
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 14:15:44 -0400 · Flag
I notice hack Jonathan Turkey is not in the intermission analysis today. Maybe they are saving him for later.
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 14:07:11 -0400 · Flag
Speaker Rusty Bowers is a very compelling witness. I really feel for the guy because you can tell how painful this is for him.
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 14:06:07 -0400 · Flag
Ruh Roh, Sen. Ron Johnson just implicated in the fake elector scheme. Not that it’s hugely surprising.
Ellen commented 2022-06-21 13:08:33 -0400 · Flag
Adam Schiff will be the lead questioner today.