Today’s hearing will reportedly feature testimony from a spokesman for the Oath Keepers. Presumably, he will provide some link between the violent extremists and the Trump White House and/or Trump allies.

From The Washington Post:

During the hearing, which starts at 1 p.m. Eastern time, committee members are expected to focus heavily on a Dec. 19, 2020, tweet in which Trump advertised on Twitter a “wild” protest on Jan. 6. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), one of the panel members leading Tuesday’s hearing, has said the tweet served as a “siren call” for members of violent extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Witnesses are expected to include Jason Van Tatenhove, who served as national spokesman for the Oath Keepers and as a close aide to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

You can watch the hearing and share your thoughts and observations below.