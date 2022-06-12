Fox News host Neil Cavuto said about the January 6th committee hearings his own network didn’t want to air: “We will be watching.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), a member of the January 6th committee, visited Fox News’ Your World show Thursday afternoon, just a few hours before the prime time hearing that Fox refused to air.

Luria said the “goal is to paint a comprehensive picture” in what led to the insurrection and its events. After being asked what criminal charges the committee will recommend to the Department of Justice, she said, “There’s clear evidence that criminal activity was involved in the events leading up to that day.”

“There was nefarious intent, clearly an attempt to deceive the American public, to say that the election was stolen when we know it was not,” Luria added.

Cavuto asked if Donald Trump’s behavior was criminal.

Luria replied, “We know from a federal judge, Judge Carter in the Eastman case, that there’s clear evidence that there was criminal activity involved.”

Playing devil’s advocate, Cavuto said that Republicans think the hearings “a waste of time, that it’s a show, it’s a prime time event, you even have a TV broadcaster helping you get it to the American people, that they don’t want to be part of it, and are offended by it.”

Luria noted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “We’ve got to get to the bottom of this” in the days after the insurrection, though he later “tanked that.”

“We’ve got to get to the facts,” Luria continued. “All members of the committee are working together to get to the truth.”

Cavuto said, “We will be watching.”

Not on the Fox “News” Channel, he didn't. Cavuto didn't mention it but Fox had bumped its coverage and its journalists covering it to the much lower-rated Fox Business Network, where Cavuto also hosts a show.

Today, Howard Kurtz said Fox “News” will air tomorrow morning’s hearing.

You can watch a Fox News host acknowledge that Thursday’s hearing was newsworthy below, from the June 9, 2022 Your World.