The day most of us have been waiting for since November 8, 2016 is finally here: the chance to send Donald Trump back to his career as a billionaire businessman (hehe) and out of the White House. We’ve got links to everything you need to vote and watch the returns right here.

First, and most importantly, if you have not already voted, GO VOTE BEFORE YOU DO ANYTHING ELSE. Information about where to go, what documents are needed, hours, etc. – IS HERE.

NEED HELP? HAVE A QUESTION OR A PROBLEM? You can check out the non-partisan Election Protection website here. They have a hotline and offer help in many languages (hotline numbers are below).

Voting rights information from the ACLU:

If the polls close while you’re still in line, stay in line – you have the right to vote.

If you make a mistake on your ballot, ask for a new one.

If the machines are down at your polling place, ask for a paper ballot.

If you run into any problems or have questions on Election Day, call the Election Protection Hotline: English: 1-866-OUR-VOTE / 1-866-687-8683 Spanish: 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA / 1-888-839-8682 Arabic: 1-844-YALLA-US / 1-844-925-5287 For Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Urdu, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, or Vietnamese: 1-888-274-8683



Long lines at a poll? Ask Pizza to the Polls to bring free food.

Once you’ve voted, share your thoughts, jitters, hopes, fears, observations, etc. with us. We’ll be open all night.

You can watch election coverage below, via PBS NewsHour. The digital preshow begins at 4 PM ET.

(Trump and Biden image via screen grab)