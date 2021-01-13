The U.S. House of Representatives is debating a second impeachment of Donald Trump. A vote to impeach is expected soon. Watch it here and share your thoughts after the jump.
There's very little doubt that Trump will be impeached again. The only question is how many Republicans will go along and what will happen (or not) in the Senate.
Video stream below via C-Span.
Do you like this post?
Ellen commented 2021-01-13 16:29:32 -0500 · Flag
Mike Gallagher of WI just became the 10th Republican to vote for impeachment, C-Span just said. There are now enough votes to be sure Trump will be impeached twice.
Ellen commented 2021-01-13 16:22:04 -0500 · Flag
Two more GOP votes for impeachment, as per CNN:
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
Ellen commented 2021-01-13 16:18:57 -0500 · Flag
Ellen commented 2021-01-13 16:07:04 -0500 · Flag
7 Republicans voted to impeach so far:
Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
Rep. John Katko of New York
Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
Rep. John Katko of New York
Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
Ellen commented 2021-01-13 15:59:43 -0500 · Flag
So far, four Republicans have voted to impeach. Not sure if they are the ones expected or new names.
Ellen commented 2021-01-13 15:55:37 -0500 · Flag
And here’s the vote…