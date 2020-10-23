If you’ve been wondering why you haven’t seen Fox News/Fox Business host Melissa Francis lately, it’s because she’s in arbitration after reportedly being told that men earning more than women at Fox is “just the way it works.”

Yashar Ali has the scoop:

Longtime Fox News Channel and Fox Business host Melissa Francis claims that Dianne Brandi, the former General Counsel for the network who is now a consultant who deals with talent contracts (among other things), told her “men make more than women do, that’s just the way it works,” when Francis complained about pay disparity between her and male counterparts.

A source close to situation said they don’t believe Brandi would have said anything like this and that it doesn’t sound like something she would say.

Ali tweeted yesterday that Francis has been off the air for two weeks and there are no plans for her return:

1. NEWS: Fox News host @MelissaAFrancis approached the network earlier this year with a legal claim of gender pay disparity.



She has been in arbitration with the network.



Two weeks ago, the network pulled her off air and there are no plans for a returnhttps://t.co/E8BcZ9i2AT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 22, 2020

This reminds me a bit of what happened to Gretchen Carlson. You may recall that Fox took her off Fox & Friends after she complained about the “hostile work environment” there. She was later fired from Fox altogether and then she filed her bombshell lawsuit.

This is Francis’ last tweet (H/T Richard W.)

Trump will win. 💯. I’m not advocating, I’m telling you to mentally prepare. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) October 18, 2020

(Francis image via screen grab)