In case you thought Sean Hannity had any principles other than foisting his politics on the rest of us, check out how he changed his tune about raising the debt ceiling under Donald Trump to a totally new one under President Joe Biden.

It's not just Hannity’s astounding hypocrisy that is at issue here, it’s that while he hides under a shifting mantle of ethics and morality, he is entirely willing to wreak dire consequences on the economy because he thinks it’s good politics and/or good ratings. And we shouldn’t be surprised, given that this is the same network that is entirely willing to kill its viewers for the same reasons.

Meanwhile, you can see the dishonesty below, in Media Matters’ Hannity vs. Hannity video. And don't forget that all this anti-American destruction is bankrolled by Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch.

(Hannity image via screen grab)