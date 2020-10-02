Unfortunately for Sean Hannity, less than a minute after he claimed to “know from my sources” that Hope Hicks was “very vigilant” about wearing a face mask, Fox’s own B-roll showed her sitting in a crowd without one.

After Donald and Melania Trump and adviser Hope Hicks were revealed to have coronavirus last night, Hannity phoned into Fox News, claimed we're on "the back end" of the pandemic and said this:

HANNITY: I know from my sources in the White House Hope was actually very vigilant about wearing a mask, took it very seriously.

That was at about :26 in the video below.

But at about :43, we got a very different picture, as the screen grab at the top of the post shows. And while it’s not clear when that photo was taken, we do know that Hicks has repeatedly appeared in public without a mask recently, as BoingBoing noted in a post that included these tweets:

Here is Hicks at walking side-by-side with Jared Kushner from Marine One to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday afternoon, as part of Donald Trump's entourage on the way to Minnesota for a fundraiser in a private home in Shorewood and an airport rally in Duluth. pic.twitter.com/zcaVeXWfUe — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) October 2, 2020

The Daily Beast pointed out Hannity's hypocrisy at the end of the call: